Just when it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys were right on track to put their woes behind them, they took several steps back. It’s not that there should be any shame in losing to the Buffalo Bills on the road, but that 31-10 loss left them exposed.

The Bills ran the football at will, and there was simply nothing the Cowboys’ front seven could do to stop them. On offense, Dak Prescott failed to get into any sort of rhythm, and the running game was non-existent.

Granted, Sean McDermott’s team was almost perfect in every aspect of the game, but once again, the Cowboys failed to take a leap forward when the table was set to prove themselves.

They had just clinched a playoff berth before the game even started, and it felt like some players just relaxed. That’s why Prescott made it loud and clear that just making the playoffs is meaningless if they don’t win more games.

Dak Prescott Doesn’t Care About The Playoff Berth

“I don’t care [about the playoff berth], to be honest,” Prescott said. “Obviously, coming into this thing at the beginning of the year, that’s one of the goals. But as we have gotten to the later part of the year, with the way we have been handling [the games] this season, we knew it was just a matter of time. We can check it off.”

The Cowboys have struggled to beat Super Bowl contending teams, and that trend is worrisome with the postseason in front of them, especially now that home-field advantage might be out of the picture:

“Today (against the bills), we did not put out our best performance,” continued Prescott. “We simply didn’t do that. So that’s where the concern is. That’s where the focus is. Right now, much more than us getting into the playoffs, we have two out of three, something like that, left on the road.”

Micah Parsons Deems Loss ‘Unacceptable’

All of the Cowboys’ losses this season have come on the road. They’re riding a 15-game winning streak at home, but they score half as many points away from AT&T Stadium, all while their defense also takes a big hit.

That’s why star LB/DE Micah Parsons called their efforts ‘unacceptable,’ stating that there’s no more room for excuses and that they need to get their act together on the road:

“Honestly, it’s unacceptable at this point,” Parsons said. “There’s no excuse for it. It’s mind-boggling and I don’t understand why we’re not playing well, and why we’re not coming together on the road. We’ve something we need to look at and get better at, because we’re back on the road next week.”

The Cowboys will stay on the road for a crucial matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and they’re no longer in control of their destiny in the NFC East Division. They’ll need to find some consistency and win games away from home, especially considering their road to the Super Bowl will most likely run through San Francisco.