Rolando McClain, former player of the Dallas Cowboys, Raiders and Ravens, could make a comeback to the NFL after the league lifted the indefinite suspension imposed on him almost eight years ago.

McClain was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 8 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The linebacker was a highly regarded prospect from the University of Alabama, but his off-field behavior derailed his professional career.

In fact, the Raiders waived him for that reason before the start of the 2013 NFL season. Less than a week later, the Ravens signed him to a one-year contract. However, McClain unexpectedly announced his retirement at the young age of 23.

In 2014, the Cowboys acquired the defensive player through a trade and he had a strong season with Dallas. Despite this, multiple violations of the substance abuse policy in the following years led to the indefinite suspension.

Rolando McClain could return to the NFL

Though McClain was conditionally reinstated in 2019, the Dallas Cowboys released him because of his errant behavior. Then, on December of that year, the suspension was indefinite again.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Rolando McClain could return to the NFL. Nevertheless, the linebacker is 34-years old and, without any recent experience because of the suspension, it’s almost impossible some franchise takes the risk.