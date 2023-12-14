Jerry Jones names the only city in which the Cowboys would play outside the US

The NFL is expanding its horizons, aiming to bring football to other countries. It appears the Dallas Cowboys might be slated for an international game. However, owner Jerry Jones will only agree to take his team outside the United States to a rather surprising city.

In recent years, the NFL has tried to acquire more fans across the world. The league has taken several games to different countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.

The National Football League is furthering its expansion. It has announced a regular season game in Brazil for 2024, signaling that more teams will venture outside the US to play.

Jerry Jones wants Mexico to host the Cowboys

Mexico has emerged as a crucial partner for the NFL in recent years. Their passionate fans have displayed immense interest in football, and the league recognizes the tremendous growth opportunities presented by this country.

The NFL returned to Mexico in 2016 with the game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders. In 2022 was the last match played in their territory, but now it is set to return in 2025.

The Azteca Stadium, the venue for these games, is undergoing significant renovations. Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced the NFL’s return to Mexico is set for 2025, indicating readiness among certain teams to journey to Mexico City for an international game.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys, faced recent inquiries about this issue. While Dallas boasts immense popularity internationally, he indicated a willingness only to take his club to the southern country.

“I’m very reluctant to move a home game from here to there,” Jones said Wednesday, via the team’s official website. “We have a lot of fans. It fits for a lot of clubs, it doesn’t fit for the Cowboys as much. We got the highest attendance in the NFL, of course. When we don’t have a game here, it makes a big difference.

“When we aren’t playing here, I want to be in Mexico City. Period.” Jones said. “Mexico City is good and close. If I’m going international, I want to play in Mexico City. Mainly because of our fans and our following and the affinity that we get here back home in the United States.”

Have the Dallas Cowboys ever played an international game?

With Jerry Jones expressing interest in another international game, the NFL presents the possibility of once again witnessing the Dallas Cowboys play outside the United States for the second time.

In 2014, the Cowboys traveled to Wembley Stadium in London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lone Star team secured a victory with a final score of 31-17 in front of 83,603 fans.