Dallas Cowboys will play in the Super Bowl according to this incredible NFL stat

The Dallas Cowboys could finally win a Super Bowl after almost three decades. Dak Prescott has been spectacular and is a favorite to win the MVP award but, the playoffs won’t be an easy task against contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike McCarthy has put the franchise in a great position to make a championship run. Although they don’t control their destiny to claim the NFC East, a 10-3 record and consecutive victories over the Seahawks and Eagles have sent a huge message to the league.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys might be destined to glory when checking an incredible stat in the NFL. It’s important to remember that their remaining schedule won’t be easy facing the Bills, Dolphins, Detroit and Washington.

Nevertheless, the hopes of thousands of fans will geet a boost when they find out the numbers don’t lie. The Cowboys would at least make the Super Bowl thanks to an impressive trend.

Will the Dallas Cowboys play in the Super Bowl?

According to an amazing NFL stat, the answer is yes. During the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys have won eight games by 20+ points. Only the fourth team to do it in the Super Bowl era.

The result for the other three teams which did that is revealing. The 1996 Packers led by Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren won the Super Bowl. The 1999 Rams of Kurt Warner also hoisted the trophy.

The 2007 Patriots with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick weren’t champions, but they indeed reached the Super Bowl. That’s why, if these numbers don’t lie, the Cowboys will be at least in the big game.

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers have a record of 10-3 and hold the No. 1 seed with a possible bye week. The Dallas Cowboys are No. 2 also with a record of 10-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (9-4). Despite a record of 6-7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

So, if the 49ers win out, they get home-field advantage as thanks to tiebreakers over Cowboys and Eagles. Though Dallas are No.2, Philadelphia control their destiny to conquer the NFC East.

If the Eagles win their last four games, they secure the division and the Cowboys will fall to the No.5 seed. That would mean facing the NFC South champions in the wild card round and, most probably, the Eagles and 49ers on the road during the playoffs.

The numbers don’t lie about the impact of home-field advantage for the Cowboys. In 2023, Dallas have a record of 7-0 at home and 3-3 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on AT&T Stadium, although anything is possible in the NFL.