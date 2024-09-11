Dak Prescott led a spectacular 33-17 win on the road for the Dallas Cowboys against the Cleveland Browns. After signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension, the quarterback looked ready to earn that money.

However, another key factor in that Week 1 game was undoubtedly the defense. Mike Zimmer had an extraordinary debut as defensive coordinator of America’s Team thanks to big names such as Micah Parsons, Eric Kendricks, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence.

This 2024 version of the Cowboys has put the NFL on notice and might just have what it takes to finally reach the Super Bowl. This could be the year for million of fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott admitted that the key weapon which might lead the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in almost three decades is Mike Zimmer. The quarterback explained those schemes could create a lot of trouble for rivals down the road.

“It’s a defense that frustrated me all camp long. We had our days against them, but they had their days against us. Their strength is confusing the quarterback. and when you can do that for a split second, when you have the pass rush that we have, it’s awesome. I just think about playing Zimm for a long time and you’re never going to put up a lot of points on Zimm. So, now that he’s on our side, it feels good just knowing that we go in there and we do our job, and more time than not, it’s going to be enough. Excited just to move forward.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dallas Cowboys legend is furious with Jerry Jones after Dak Prescott got contract extension

In fact, during his debut in the booth with Fox, Tom Brady acknowledged that theory. “There is just so much scheme challenge that he does. Mike Zimmer forces you to hold the ball and wait for it to get open, and that’s not where you want to be as a starting quarterback.”