Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Jonathan Bachman/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys had a great start in the 2024 season thanks to an impressive win over the Cleveland Browns. It was the perfect way to celebrate a long awaited contract extension for Dak Prescott.

It was a very tough negotiation for Jerry Jones considering the star quarterback was ready to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The owner couldn’t use a franchise tag due to the previous deal and there was also a no trade clause.

In the end, Jones believes in Prescott as the chosen one to win a Super Bowl for America’s Team. However, one of the the greatest head coaches in NFL history thinks that might not be enough.

Can Dak Prescott win a Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades and, according to Jimmy Johnson, a new contract extension for Dak Prescott doesn’t guarantee a better chance to win a ring at all.

“Like him or not, Dak is the guy. He will be the guy. He has been great during the regular season. Everybody says, ‘Well, you gotta win playoff games.’ Well, give him a chance to win playoff games. Surround him with a better supporting cast. The problem is not Dak. Give him a chance. He is the guy.”

Does Dak Prescott have any Super Bowl rings?

Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season with the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t been able to win the Super Bowl. However, according to Jimmy Johnson’s words, the quarterback is not the one to blame. Jerry Jones has to step up and give him all the possible tools to deliver.

For example, the former coach isn’t convinced the running game is going to boost their chances compared to other positions. “I’m not sure about their running backs right now, but they’ve got outstanding receivers. They’ve got a good a tight end. They’ve got a good defense and a good football team.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

