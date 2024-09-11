Jerry Jones talked about Micah Parsons and the new contract controversy coming for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones made a surprising move with a four-year, $240 million contract extension for Dak Prescott. When the quarterback seemed on the verge of becoming a free agent, the Dallas Cowboys fasten things up.

In a span of just two weeks, Jones made all the work which was pending in the entire offseason. CeeDee Lamb also got a massive deal of $34 million annually and then the job was done with his franchise quarterback.

However, the problems are not over as Micah Parsons is now ready to receive his big paycheck. If the Cowboys want to be a Super Bowl contender, one of the best players in the NFL must be rewarded.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Micah Parsons a contract extension?

Micah Parsons doesn’t have a lot of leverage compared to Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb. The defensive player has two years left in his rookie contract and that’s why the Dallas Cowboys won’t give him an extension soon.

Even in this complicated scenario with his third star, Jerry Jones showed the same confidence he expressed with Dak and CeeDee during an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “I’ve never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn’t cure.”

Will Micah Parsons become a free agent?

Another problem for Micah Parsons is that after 2025, when his contract expires, the Dallas Cowboys still have the chance to use a franchise tag on him. Stephen Jones, executive vice president and director of player personnel, also explained that key factor.

“Right now, it’s certainly not anything that is on the table. Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year. I think he got off to a great start against the Browns. I think his play speaks louder than words.”

So, in line with what Jerry Jones is thinking, Stephen Jones made clear that Parsons won’t get a deal in 2024 and the negotiations probably will take place next offseason to make him one of the highest paid players in NFL history.

“I think he expects to have a great year under Mike Zimmer and then probably feel comfortable to talk about it then (new contract). Each individual is different. Opportunities come and when they are and the player feels good about something then we’ll certainly will move to do something. At the same time, sometimes players just aren’t ready yet. They don’t feel like their situation is in the right situation to start the process.”

