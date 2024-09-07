Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Ravens warn Patrick Mahomes after controversial loss against Chiefs

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens believe they didn't deserve that first loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing 27-20 loss in Week 1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Lamar Jackson led an impressive comeback at Arrowhead Stadium, it wasn’t enough.

This was a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game in which the Ravens were favorites to reach the Super Bowl playing at home. However, the Chiefs kept their dominance.

Of course, one of the biggest topics in the NFL is currently Isaiah Likely and that catch to win the game in the last second. At first, the play was ruled on the field as a touchdown, but in the end one of his toes was out of bounds.

How did the Chiefs vs Ravens game end?

When Isaiah Likely caught that ball, head coach John Harbaugh immediately made the call to go for a two-point conversion trying to steal a win. However, after the referees reviewed the play, the Ravens lost 27-20 in a thriller.

After the game, Isaiah Likely was infuriated with the final sequence and thought the Ravens deserved the victory. That’s why the tight end sent a big threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after the quarterback said he should wear white cleats in the future. “This is probably the worst game we’ll gonna play all year. So, if this is the best that they’ve got, I mean, good luck in the postseason.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Will Chiefs and Ravens play again in 2024 season?

Lamar Jackson was also angry at the way the opener ended and, after one reporter reminded he called the Chiefs his ‘kryptonite’, the quarterback had very strong words.

Advertisement

“They’re not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. This whole game gave me encouragement because I believe our guys will fight. Unfortunately, we had penalties every time we had an explosive play. We all hate losing. For us to lose to those guys and the way we lost, I can’t be mad at my guys.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs sign star player to protect Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs sign star player to protect Patrick Mahomes

Meanwhile, linebacker Roquan Smith took everything a little bit further and hinted at a possible rematch in the playoffs. “We’ll see them again. This is the worst we’ll play all season. I can promise you that.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Following Wilson's injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?
NFL

Following Wilson's injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?

Yankees News: GM Brian Cashman justifies controversial Jasson Dominguez decision
MLB

Yankees News: GM Brian Cashman justifies controversial Jasson Dominguez decision

Where to watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open
Sports

Where to watch Jessica Pegula vs Aryna Sabalenka live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

David Ortiz issues strong warning to MLB about Shohei Ohtani’s MVP award
MLB

David Ortiz issues strong warning to MLB about Shohei Ohtani’s MVP award

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo