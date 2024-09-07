Lamar Jackson and the Ravens believe they didn't deserve that first loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing 27-20 loss in Week 1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Lamar Jackson led an impressive comeback at Arrowhead Stadium, it wasn’t enough.

This was a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game in which the Ravens were favorites to reach the Super Bowl playing at home. However, the Chiefs kept their dominance.

Of course, one of the biggest topics in the NFL is currently Isaiah Likely and that catch to win the game in the last second. At first, the play was ruled on the field as a touchdown, but in the end one of his toes was out of bounds.

How did the Chiefs vs Ravens game end?

When Isaiah Likely caught that ball, head coach John Harbaugh immediately made the call to go for a two-point conversion trying to steal a win. However, after the referees reviewed the play, the Ravens lost 27-20 in a thriller.

After the game, Isaiah Likely was infuriated with the final sequence and thought the Ravens deserved the victory. That’s why the tight end sent a big threat to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after the quarterback said he should wear white cleats in the future. “This is probably the worst game we’ll gonna play all year. So, if this is the best that they’ve got, I mean, good luck in the postseason.”

Will Chiefs and Ravens play again in 2024 season?

Lamar Jackson was also angry at the way the opener ended and, after one reporter reminded he called the Chiefs his ‘kryptonite’, the quarterback had very strong words.

“They’re not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. This whole game gave me encouragement because I believe our guys will fight. Unfortunately, we had penalties every time we had an explosive play. We all hate losing. For us to lose to those guys and the way we lost, I can’t be mad at my guys.

Meanwhile, linebacker Roquan Smith took everything a little bit further and hinted at a possible rematch in the playoffs. “We’ll see them again. This is the worst we’ll play all season. I can promise you that.”