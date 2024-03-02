The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t win the Super Bowl after a surprising 48-32 loss in the playoffs against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Even in a season where Dak Prescott lloked like an MVP candidate, they couldn’t win the Super Bowl.

Now, looking into next season, the first big decision by Jerry Jones was to that Mike McCarthy will be back as head coach for the final year of his contract. The last chance to deliver.

Also, a few weeks ago, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys assured he won’t hesitate to make blockbuster trades in order to claim the long awaited championship in the NFL.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future.”

Dallas Cowboys want a trade for star defensive player

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Cowboys are seriously considering a trade to acquire linebacker Haason Reddick. It won’t be an easy task as the linebacker has one year left in his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Certainly, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the archrival of the Cowboys could part ways with a player who recorded 11 sacks in 2023 and 16 in 2022. Although Jerry Jones can always surprise the NFL, it’s important to remember Reddick wants more than $15 million per year.

A few weeks ago, Haason Reddick sent a very intriguing message about his future in Philadelphia. “Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

Meanwhile, during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Eagles’ general manager, Howie Roseman, also addressed the situation. “Haason is obviously as unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles. Local kid, great success story. We love having Haason.”