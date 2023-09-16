Deion Sanders promised a revolution as head coach at Colorado and he is delivering. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU on the road and then got a 36-14 victory over Nebraska at Folsom Field.

Before the season, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins. Now, everybody is talking about playoffs and even a national championship.

Of course, the impact of Coach Prime has been noticed all around the NFL. That’s why, regardless of what happens for the rest of the year in college football, many teams could offer him a chance.

Will Deion Sanders coach in the NFL?

During an interview with First Take, Deion Sanders faced the big question. Shannon Sharpe tried to take him off guard by suggesting he should go and take a job as head coach in the NFL.

Coach Prime just smiled and gave an epic answer. “I’m not going to the NFL. I like it here in Boulder. I love it right here. I know where you’re getting at.” All fans gathered around the set just went crazy when he said that.

So, right now, all the attention is on an unexpected run toward the playoffs. The next rivals of Colorado are Colorado State, Oregon, USC, Arizona State and Stanford. The Buffaloes are already a Top 20 team and, if they win against the Ducks and the Trojans, anything is possible.