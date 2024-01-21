The Dallas Cowboys failed once again in their quest to win the Super Bowl after an unexpected 48-32 loss at home facing the Green Bay Packers. Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver in the playoffs even with a year in which he became a clear MVP candidate.

However, Jerry Jones has decided to give head coach Mike McCarthy another chance considering he gave the franchise three consecutive seasons with at least 12 victories.

The announcement was a big surprise in the NFL as Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were names available in the market. Any of those options seemed like a perfect match for such a historic franchise.

Although McCarthy will have his chance at redemption, the coach will face significant consequences for another collapse in the postseason. Things just got very interesting in Dallas.

Will Mike McCarthy extend his contract as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jerry Jones won’t give Mike McCarthy a contract extension before the 2024 season. This means the head coach will enter the final year of the agreement with no security about his long term future.

So, in practical terms, this is an ultimatum by the Dallas Cowboys. Win or go home. It’s important to remember that, just a few days ago, McCarthy admitted he wasn’t looking for a big deal. Wish granted.

“I’m not very comfortable talking about myself, but I came here to win a championship. I didn’t come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship and that’s why I’m staying here. Buy into us. We have established a championship program. We know how to win.”