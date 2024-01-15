Dak Prescott believes he should be 'fired' by Dallas Cowboys after loss against the Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys failed once again in their quest to win the Super Bowl. Almost nobody expected a 48-32 loss in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers at home.

For the first time in NFL history, a No.7 seed eliminated a No.2 seed in the playoffs. That’s why, head coach Mike McCarthy has been singled out as the main responsible of such a debacle.

Now, the future of the Dallas Cowboys is totally uncertain. Bill Belichick has suddenly emerged as a huge possibility to replace McCarthy and no one knows for sure if Prescott will get a big contract extension in the NFL.

Despite all the criticism, the quarterback faced the press and put his job on the line to defend Mike McCarthy. An incredible message that could have serious consequences with team’s owner, Jerry Jones.

Is Jerry Jones keeping Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys?

In the press conference after the loss to the Green Bay Packers, Dak Prescott was asked about the future of Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback stated that if the head coach is fired, he would have to leave as well.

“He’s been amazing (Mike McCarthy). I don’t know how there can be (speculation), but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well honestly. I mean, that guy, I’ve had the season that I’ve had because of him. This team’s had the success that they’ve had because of him.”

Prescott went further by pointing out that if McCarthy is going to be judged for not winning the Super Bowl, the same measure should apply to him as the franchise quarterback.

“I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard of the league and the standard of this place. So I get it, but, add me to the list in that case.”