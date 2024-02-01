The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. This season, they seemed to be the biggest threat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, but, once again, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver in the playoffs.

That’s why, when Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots, thousands of fans believed this was a perfect match. However, Jerry Jones decided to give Mike McCarthy a last chance.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Belichick couldn’t find the answer at the quarterback position with Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe to start a rebuilding process in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys look just a few pieces away of a championship.

Belichick is 71-years old with two big targets on mind. Don Shula’s record of most wins and to finally hoist a Vince Lombardi trophy without Brady to establish himself as the greatest coach of all time.

Will the Dallas Cowboys sign Bill Belichick as head coach?

Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones won’t give him an extension. If he doesn’t win the Super Bowl, changes might be coming.

In that scenario, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, Jones admitted Bill Belichick is a real option for the Cowboys in the future. “I know him personally and I like him. There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Right now, Belichick has no options to be a head coach in the NFL for the 2024 season. In 2025, with no commitments elsewhere, Dallas could be in the horizon if McCarthy is out.