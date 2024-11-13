Dolphins News: HC Mike McDaniel makes something clear about Tyreek Hill's performance

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows that Tyreek Hill's performance this season in the NFL has been exceptional.

The Miami Dolphins are slowly starting to find their rhythm this season in the NFL, thanks in part to the standout performances from key players on their offense. Led by the talented Tua Tagovailoa, one of his primary targets is always Tyreek Hill. Head coach Mike McDaniel knows the immense potential he has in these positions.

The recent road victory against the Los Angeles Rams is slowly reinforcing the Dolphins’ growth on the field since Tua’s return to the starting role. Tyreek Hill‘s outstanding performance in this game led the head coach to shower praise on the former Chiefs star.

The WR’s presence was confirmed just before the game started, but this didn’t surprised his teammates. Regarding his performance, the coach made one thing clear: “He’s a warrior. He’s a captain of this team and as good as it gets in this league that’s full of star players.”

The head coach also stated: “It didn’t necessarily surprise his teammates, I don’t think, based upon his relationship with them and what he means to the team. You don’t know how a person’s body is going to respond, but all things equal Tyreek Hill wills himself to do things that most competitors can’t match. That’s one of the reasons that he’s great.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins calls a timeout during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

The latest victory, a 23-15 win at SoFi Stadium against the Rams, has the team led by Mike McDaniel with a record of 3 wins and 6 losses. Next Sunday, November 17th, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium for their NFL‘s Week 11 matchup.

The Dolphins’ current state, according to Hill

While the Dolphins are coming off a strong win this past Monday, several of their key players know that this season has been extremely challenging. In a recent statement to the media, Tyreek Hill shared his thoughts on the matter.

“You’re going to have ups; you’re going to have downs. I’m going on Year 9 now, so I understand how it goes… I’m not finna dwell on it; I’m not finna lose my head over football… I’m going to control what I can control, which is running the right route, being in the right spot, being a good teammate for my teammates,” the WR stated.

Although their record remains negative, the chances are slim but still realistic. If they win the next six games, the possibility of a Wild Card spot could become a reality for McDaniel and his team.

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins upcoming matches

With the main goal of continuing their comeback and staying on the path to victory, here are the upcoming games the Miami Dolphins must face to add more wins to their record.

vs Las Vegas Raiders, November 17th

vs New England Patriots, November 24th

vs Green Bay Packers, November 28th

vs New York Jets, December 8th

vs Houston Texans, December 15th