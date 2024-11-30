NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes something clear about facing the Eagles

Week 13 of the NFL will feature a crucial showdown between two serious contenders not only for the playoffs but also for a coveted spot in the Super Bowl. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens will host none other than the Philadelphia Eagles in what promises to be a high-stakes, high-flying battle. Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ star quarterback, chooses to focus on his own team and not get too caught up in thinking about the opponent.

In his regular press conference, the former Louisville quarterback addressed the media and responded when asked what it takes at this stage to defeat opponents of the caliber of Jalen Hurts’ Eagles.

“Just worry about being who you are, stay true to yourself, going in like any other game, don’t just put too much on your mind about the opponent. You have to focus on what’s in front of you,” Jackson firmly stated.

The Ravens played in the last Monday Night Football game against the Chargers, meaning their rest time was shorter than usual. On this situation, Jackson assured: “We just have to lock in. [It’s a] quick turn around, try to prepare your body for the next game the best that you could, as fast as you could and just dial in for your next opponent.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

With a current record of eight wins and four losses, the Baltimore Ravens are obligated to secure a victory against the Eagles, as they will have a Bye Week in Week 14 and won’t be in action.

Jackson knows the caliber of opponent he will be facing

While Lamar is confident in his team’s talent, he is aware that they will be facing one of the most consistent teams in the league. The Eagles boast a strong roster, with Hurts leading the offense and key leaders anchoring their defensive line.

“Jalen Carter is amazing. Those guys up front are doing an amazing job getting after the quarterback, causing disruption in the backfield. [They’re] an explosive defense, that’s what I’m seeing – [they have] great corners, all around defense, safeties. Pretty smooth,” Jackson stated, emphasizing the talent of Carter.

Led by Nick Sirianni, the Eagles know it will be a tough matchup, but they are determined to pursue their eighth consecutive win and further improve their record in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) participates during Philadelphia Eagles training camp on August 1, 2023 at Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, PA

John Harbaugh has depth on his roster

The Ravens have an extensive and talented roster, worthy of a title contender. The absence of the experienced Roquan Smith due to injury has led head coach John Harbaugh to rely on his natural replacements, such as veteran Chris Board.

Some players may not have as many flashes as some of their teammates, but they are no less crucial to the overall functioning of the team. This is how Harbaugh views Board.

“[Board]’s an underrated guy,” Harbaugh stated. “Chris is a really good football player, and on the passing down stuff, he really has a knack; zone coverage; he’s good in man; he’s a good blitzer. So, he definitely brings something to the table. Heck, maybe we should have had him out there a little bit sooner this season. He did a really good job last week.”

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board (49) warms up before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on November 17, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

