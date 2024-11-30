NFL News: Buccaneers lose key teammate of Baker Mayfield impacting their Super Bowl push

With the regular season coming to a close, the final games before the playoffs are upon us. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will define their future in the NFL in 2024 with a series of key games in which star quarterback Baker Mayfield will play an integral role in putting the team on the road to the Super Bowl, as ambitious as that goal may seem.

The scenario in the NFC South is unpredictable. The Atlanta Falcons (6-5) continue to lead the division, but have suffered two straight losses that have slowed their momentum. The Bucs will look to take advantage of this opportunity and improve their 5-6 record to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in a very tight race.

Next Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers is one of those opportunities the Bucs can’t afford to pass up if they want to go far this season. However, quarterback Mayfield and the rest of the team have lost a key player due to an injury, impacting their race to reach the Super Bowl.

Baker Mayfield’s teammate to miss Bucs games

The Buccaneers will be without safety Jordan Whitehead, listed on injured reserve, who will miss minimally the next four games for the franchise that features Baker Mayfield. Whitehead tore a pectoral muscle during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, but is expected to be able to return this season, especially if the Bucs make it far in the playoffs.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled after his reception by Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Why is Whitehead a key player on the Bucs?

Whitehead has recorded an outstanding 76 tackles this season (47 solo), just one behind team leader Lavonte David. He also has two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and three passes defended. Mike Edwards will replace the 27-year-old safety in the Buccaneers’ lineup.

Can the Bucs battle their way to the Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay will need to improve its performance if it wants to be considered a team capable of challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for glory. The divisional matchups will serve as the measuring stick for what the Bucs will be up against this season. Quarterback Mayfield will remain a key figure for a team that has won the only two Super Bowls it has played in, in 2003 and 2021.

Buccaneers’ roster moves

The Bucs signed linebacker Vi Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move in Whitehead’s absence. Jones had seen minutes in the Buccaneers’ last three games, appearing in 13 plays on defense and 43 on special teams.

