MLB Rumors: Boston Red Sox sends an offer to sign New York Mets key player for Alex Cora

After a disappointing 2024 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox are determined to bounce back strong in 2025. With Alex Cora at the helm, the team is actively looking to bolster its roster. Key players like Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, and Rafael Devers are expected to return, but the Red Sox are also eyeing a major addition—one of the standout performers from the New York Mets last season.

Coming off an impressive postseason run, the Mets’ success has caught the attention of teams like the Red Sox, who are eager to add a player who played a pivotal role in their ALCS appearance against the New York Yankees. After years of playoff absence, the Mets relied heavily on their core players to provide a spark, and now Boston wants to capitalize on that success.

As the Red Sox set their sights on the 2025 MLB season, they are focused on building a competitive team that can contend for the top spot. According to TJ Morin of The Sporting News, Boston is looking to make a splash with a big signing—bringing in New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. “This move would bring the Mets’ superstar first baseman to Boston on a six-year, $159 million deal,” Morin reports.

Alonso, who played all 162 games in 2024, posted impressive stats, including 695 plate appearances, 608 at-bats, 91 runs, 146 hits, and 34 home runs. His addition could provide the offensive firepower the Red Sox need to make a serious run next season. However, before making any moves, Boston will need to address some key considerations to ensure the deal is the right fit for the team.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after catching a pop fly in foul territory to end the 1st inning during Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

How close is Pete Alonso to joining the Red Sox?

According to The Sporting News, the big offer the Red Sox are reportedly planning won’t be the main hurdle. Instead, the team will need to address two key issues to make this move a reality. One of those concerns involves the future of several players already on the roster.

Triston Casas, the Red Sox’ first baseman, has struggled to showcase his full potential since making his MLB debut. At just 22 years old, Casas has played 63 games this season, recording 243 plate appearances and 212 at-bats. He has accumulated 28 runs, 51 hits, and 13 home runs, but these numbers have led some to question his place in Boston’s long-term plans.

Despite that, Casas still has only three years of MLB experience, and Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow does not seem inclined to trade him during this window. Instead, it’s Masataka Yoshida who might become a potential trade candidate. If Yoshida departs, it could clear the path for Alonso to join the team, with Alonso stepping in as the designated hitter (DH).

Pete Alonso’s career stats

Pete Alonso, one of the few players in the league with a Rookie of the Year award on his resume, has been a standout in the MLB since his debut. With six years in the big leagues, his impressive stats are sure to make him a highly coveted asset in any potential trade — and a key factor in the Red Sox’s pursuit of him.

Over the past six years, Alonso has played in 846 games for the Mets, making 3,607 plate appearances and 3,139 at-bats. During this time, he has scored 493 runs, recorded 781 hits, and hit 226 home runs. Additionally, he has stolen 17 bases, drawn 358 walks, and struck out 822 times.