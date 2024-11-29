Lionel Messi names the best club in the world, and it's not Inter Miami

Currently on a well-deserved break with his family after a demanding 2024, Lionel Messi has been reflecting on a year full of both personal and team achievements. These included securing the Supporters’ Shield and an early MLS playoff exit with Inter Miami, as well as leading Argentina to a Copa America title and pivotal wins in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

As he prepares for a new year filled with challenges with the Herons, the Argentine superstar took to social media to share an unexpected message, revealing which club he considers to be the best in the world—and it’s not Inter Miami, but Barcelona.

“Happy 125th anniversary to the best club in the world,” Messi wrote on his official Instagram account, marking the anniversary of Barcelona’s founding on November 29, 1899. The post was accompanied by blue and red heart emojis, representing the iconic colors of the Catalan club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the tribute, Leo also shared several photos that encapsulate his history with Barcelona. Among the images were iconic moments, such as his memorable goal in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United, as well as shots of the packed Camp Nou, the passionate fans, and his legendary No. 10 jersey.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi shared a message congratulating Barcelona for their 125th anniversary.

Advertisement

Within minutes, the post amassed over 1.3 million likes from fans worldwide. Many Barcelona supporters expressed their gratitude for Messi’s immense contributions to the club, while others joined in celebrating the Spanish side’s historic milestone.

Advertisement

Why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi’s journey at Barcelona began in 2000 when he moved from his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. After four years in the club’s youth system, he made his senior debut in 2004 and quickly became a central figure for then-coach Frank Rijkaard, alongside legends like Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi.

The forward’s talent and leadership shone brightly during his 17 years at Barcelona, where he broke virtually every club record and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in soccer history. However, in the summer of 2021, Messi’s long association with the Catalan club came to an abrupt end. The club’s severe financial troubles, exacerbated by La Liga’s salary cap regulations, meant they could not afford to renew his contract, despite both parties’ desire to continue their partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi reveals what is his favorite record he achieved with Barcelona

Following two challenging seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi made the move to Inter Miami in 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract that runs through the end of 2025. Recently, amid speculation about his future with the Herons, Messi made a candid confession about how much he misses Barcelona—both the club and the city he called home for nearly two decades.

Will Messi ever return to Barcelona?

At 37 years old and with his contract at Inter Miami running until 2025, it seems unlikely that Lionel Messi will ever play professionally for Barcelona again. However, that doesn’t rule out a potential return in a different capacity.

Advertisement

One possible avenue for his return could be tied to the reopening of Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium. The Spanish giants are currently finalizing extensive renovations and plan to return to their revamped home in the first half of next year.

Advertisement

For months, rumors have circulated about a potential friendly match between Barcelona and Inter Miami (or even Argentina) to commemorate both the new stadium and Messi’s legendary contribution to the club. While these rumors persist, there have been no official announcements, and it remains unclear if such a match will come to fruition in the near future.