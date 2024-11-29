Tua Tagovailoa and Calais Campbell send clear messages about Dolphins’ playoff hopes after loss to Packers

The Miami Dolphins’ playoff aspirations took a significant hit following a 30-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In the frigid conditions, the Dolphins struggled to maintain their three-game winning streak, a result many anticipated given Miami’s historical difficulties in cold-weather games. Now sitting at 5-7, the Dolphins remain second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (9-2) but find themselves in the precarious ninth spot in the AFC standings.

Following the loss, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell addressed the team’s postseason outlook. Despite the setback, both players expressed hope and resilience. With six games remaining, the Dolphins must find consistency and resolve if they hope to keep their postseason dreams alive.

“This one was a tough one for us as a team,” Tagovailoa admitted. “I wouldn’t say the dream’s dead for our team just yet. Anything can happen in this league.” He refused to blame the elements for the team’s performance, saying, “I wouldn’t say any of the things that were out there as far as the elements are going to be used as an excuse.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tagovailoa highlighted the team’s regression in discipline, particularly in the first half. “Some of the things we progressed on, we somewhat ended up digressing—pre-snap penalties, penalties in general. Our operation wasn’t our style of football,“ he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Campbell is ready to keep fighting

Calais Campbell, a seasoned leader on the defense, acknowledged the steep climb ahead but remained optimistic. “We’ve got to believe that our efforts will matter if we do what we’re supposed to do. I think it gives us a shot. I’ve seen some crazy things happen,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa's net worth: How much money does the Miami Dolphins quarterback have?

However, Campbell didn’t shy away from addressing the team’s struggles, especially the 20 missed tackles that plagued their defense. “That’s the game right there. Twenty missed tackles, it’s hard to win,” he admitted. Injuries, particularly in the secondary, have also been a challenge. “It’s hard. You want to win and lose with your best players on the field… a lot of youth out there, and not a lot of experience.”

Despite the mounting challenges, Campbell emphasized the team’s resilience: “When we’re playing our best ball, we can beat anybody, but we’re not playing our best ball. This team has a lot of fight left, and if we get an opportunity, I think we’ll make it count.”

Advertisement