Retired Pro Bowler and former Chiefs teammate discusses how Travis Kelce will make his retirement decision

Opinions remain divided, and uncertainty continues to grow around whether Travis Kelce will retire. Still, when the perspective comes from former teammates or people close to him who know him well, those words tend to carry more weight. In this case, a former teammate with the Kansas City Chiefs, who was also a Pro Bowler, shared his thoughts on the situation.

Mitch Morse, in an interview with Chiefs Wire, spoke seriously about former Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce’s looming decision regarding his playing future. “I don’t know if Travis Kelce quite knows right now. I think this is one of those things that every year, especially when you get closer to the end, this will be year 14 for him.”

“I believe this is not a decision he takes lightly, especially with what he has going on off the field. I can tell you one thing: Travis Kelce adores football,” said Morse. “He adores the grind. It was so impressive this past OTAs, being there for a day or two and seeing the work he was still putting in, the attention to detail, the standard he was holding his friends to, and the way he was lifting people in year 13. I think he has a tough decision to make.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a response that has been heard often, a difficult decision, especially for someone who loves the sport and competing at the highest level, the way Travis Kelce does. There is also the desire to finish on a strong note, rather than leaving with the disappointment and frustration that followed his most recent season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026.

Advertisement

Will Kelce return?

Kelce has been heavily criticized for the season he had, possibly one of his worst, yet he still managed to earn recognition. That alone shows the level he has maintained throughout his career. Kelce finished last season with 78 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. He earned his 11th Pro Bowl selection. He becomes a free agent this week, but it is clear that the Chiefs want him back for another season.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes’ 2x Pro Bowl teammate shows confidence in the Chiefs’ front office

“I think he should come back. Yes, selfishly, I do. I’m a fan of the game. I’m a fan of my friend playing football, it’s a different energy when he enters Arrowhead Drive. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s poetry in motion,” said Morse.

Advertisement

“I assume they want him back. I’m sure there’s a number there. But at the same time, you cannot deny that these past two years have left a terrible taste in this team’s mouth, of course, that Super Bowl loss, and last year, it’s the first time since 2014 they haven’t made the playoffs. I think there’s a sense of embarrassment. I think there’s a sense of getting back to the grind.”

The Chiefs are waiting for Kelce with open arms as he makes a difficult decision about his future. No matter what happens, Kelce will likely feel at peace with the choice he makes, but the Chiefs may eventually need to search for a backup to one of the most transcendent legends in the NFL‘s history.

Advertisement