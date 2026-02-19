Not only Malik Willis: Dolphins could turn to veteran free agent quarterback as Tua Tagovailoa replacement

As the Miami Dolphins look for a potential replacement for Tua Tagovailoa, Malik Willis isn’t the only veteran who could surface as a candidate for the QB1 job. Now, a two-time Super Bowl champion has been strongly linked to the AFC East team.

It seems like only a matter of time before Tua Tagovailoa is out in Miami. The club recently released Tyreek Hill, creating cap space and potentially signaling the beginning of a rebuild that could continue with Tagovailoa’s departure.

In recent days, Malik Willis — currently the backup to Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers — has emerged as a potential option to replace Tua. However, the Dolphins may instead pursue a veteran quarterback who has won two Super Bowls in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Dolphins linked to two-time Super Bowl champion to replace Tua Tagovailoa

Malik Willis has become a highly sought-after candidate for several teams. According to Spotrac, he could command around $36 million per season on his next contract, with the Dolphins viewed as a potential landing spot.

However, another option has now emerged for Miami. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Rams, has been identified as a strong candidate to replace Tagovailoa for the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

“Another name that I’m told to keep an eye on, Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a lot of experience with their offensive coordinator [Bobby] Slowik,” Cameron Wolfe said. “Maybe he’s a less expensive option for them in free agency.”

Advertisement

see also Dolphins could look for familiar face as new HC wants to settle amid Tua Tagovailoa’s uncertain future

Jimmy Garoppolo would be a short-term solution for Miami

Both Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to hit free agency soon. However, Willis appears to be more of a long-term solution, while Garoppolo would likely be viewed as a short-term option due to their age difference.

Advertisement

Willis is 26 and is widely regarded as a quarterback with solid starter potential. Garoppolo, 34, has won two Super Bowls in his career but has struggled to remain a consistent starting quarterback since his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

SurveyWho would be a better option to replace Tua Tagovailoa? Who would be a better option to replace Tua Tagovailoa? already voted 0 people

Advertisement