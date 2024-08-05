With Tom Brady now retired, Tyreek Hill has fulfilled his promise regarding the former Patriots quarterback.

Tyreek Hill has finally achieved his goal related to a promise he made back in 2017, during an interview with NFL Films at the Annual NFL Top 100, which included none other than the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

At that time, Hill was just beginning his NFL career as a rookie, showcasing his talent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Tom Brady was shattering records as the leader of the New England Patriots, winning multiple Super Bowl rings.

In his rookie NFL season, Tyreek Hill finished at number 36 on the Top 100 list, while Brady secured the top spot. It was during that interview that the current Miami Dolphins WR promised to one day challenge the GOAT for the number one position.

Despite various fluctuations in their rankings over the years, Hill’s promise remained unfulfilled for some time. In 2018, Brady remained the NFL’s top player while Hill fell to No. 40. After the 2019 season, Brady dropped to No. 6 and Hill rose to No. 19. In 2020, both players experienced a decline, with Brady at No. 14 and Hill at No. 22. By 2021, Brady was ranked No. 7, and Hill was outside the top ten at No. 15.

In the latest season as a professional player, Tom Brady finished at number one in the rankings, while Hill, now with the Dolphins, secured the seventh spot. However, to the surprise of many, Cheetah fulfilled his promise by achieving the top ranking this year, surpassing Brady, who had retired from professional competition as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The challenge of maintaining the legacy

For Tyreek Hill, the challenge now extends beyond achieving the top spot—it’s about maintaining that legacy. With the honor of being ranked number one, Hill faces the ongoing task of proving his place among the NFL’s elite, ensuring that his performance remains at the highest level while continuing to build on his remarkable career.

The Dolphins WR led the entire league in receiving yards with 1,799 and added 13 touchdowns. He was named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career and earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection.

Securing the AFC East title is the primary goal for this team, as they aim to outpace the Buffalo Bills and leave the New England Patriots and New York Jets behind. Once that goal is achieved, Hill and his teammates will strive to make the impossible happen and reach the Super Bowl in February 2025.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after catching a touchdown pass againstthe Washington Commanders in the second half at FedExField on December 03, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Miami Dolphins: Early season matchups for 2024