A new NFL season is just around the corner, bringing with it a flurry of trades and contract extensions in the top American football league. Many franchises are working to strengthen their rosters, while others are focused on retaining their stars in hopes of reaching the coveted Super Bowl, which will be held in New Orleans.

One of the teams expected to have a standout season is the Miami Dolphins, who will be aiming to improve upon their performance from the previous year.

In the 2023-24 season, under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins finished second in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills, with a record of 11-6. They were ultimately defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, which marked the end of their season.

To build on their performance from last season, the Dolphins have acquired the experienced Odell Beckham Jr. and secured contract extensions for QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Jaylen Waddle.

In addition to these moves, the Dolphins have also secured a contract renewal for superstar Tyreek Hill, who was recently voted by his peers as the top player in the NFL Top 100.

Tyreek Hill and a massive contract renewal

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tyreek Hill has received a restructured contract worth $90 million over the next three seasons. This deal includes $65 million guaranteed, bringing the total fully guaranteed money over four years to $106.5 million—the highest ever for any receiver.

Seeing other top receivers, such as Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, secure massive deals this offseason prompted Hill to initiate discussions about a new contract. This deal would likely make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Tyreek Hill and the impact of his contract renewal

Once the renewal was finalized, the WR who caught 119 passes (tied for first in the league) for 1,799 yards (first in the NFL) and 13 touchdowns (tied for first in the league) tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “I’m here to stay.”

