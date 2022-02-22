Good news for the Fighting Illini, two of their former players, Jackson and Harding have been named part of the 2022 Houston Texans coaching staff. Both will have jobs that they can take advantage of to build careers as coaches in the future.

The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff with Lovie Smith as head coach, and multiple new names including Keynon Jackson and Dele Harding. Both men were players for the Fighting Illini and will work with the Texans' defense in the 2022-23 season.

The Texans made a clean up with the coaching staff with the sole objective of getting out of the hole of losses and poor results in which they were for most of the 2021-22 NFL season, in addition to the controversy with the Deshaun Watson case that never seems to end.

The University of Illinois has always produced good material for the NFL, not only players, but also members of the franchises' coaching staffs. Before the start of the 2022 season, there are 16 players from Illinois in the NFL.

What job do Kenyon Jackson and Dele Harding have with the Houston Texans?

Jackson will serve as an assistant defensive line, and Dele Harding will serve as a defensive assistant working directly with head coach Lovie Smith, in addition to other duties such as assisting players in practices and getting equipment ready.

What is the salary of an assistant coach in the NFL?

Annual salary of an NFL assistant coach is from a minimum of $45,600 up to $125,000 plus some bonuses and incentives that they get at the end of the season. It's a low salary, but that kind of position offers them within other teams in the NFL.