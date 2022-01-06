The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was released by the team following a strange incident where the wide receiver threw his jersey and pads off. The now cut player did win silverware in his career.

It has been a strange week for Antonio Brown, the now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was let go by the team following refusing to play in the NFL champs win over the Jets 28–24. Brown, who according to reports, refused to enter the match in the third quarter and in the process threw his jersey, shoulder pads, glove, and shirt off, left the field.

While this strange incident, which resulted in the termination of Brown’s contract 4-days later, may be what many will remember Antonio Brown for today, Brown has played in the NFL for 12 years. In the process he was a 4-time First-team All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler, 2-time NFL receiving yards leader (2014, 2017), and 2-time NFL receptions leader (2014, 2015). Brown also was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2018.

To match those accolades Brown was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. To say he is an accomplished wide receiver is an understatement. But just how many Super Bowls did Antonio Brown win? We have the answer.

How many rings does Antonio Brown have?

Antonio Brown has only won 1 Super Bowl and that was last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Tom Brady was named the game’s MVP and Brown scored 1 touchdown in the match.

Brown in total had 5 receptions and ran for 22 yards in his only Super Bowl win to date. In his career Brown has 89 total touchdowns and has ran over 12,000 receiving yards.

