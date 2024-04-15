OJ Simpson died of cancer on April 10th, he was 79 years old, the former NFL star lived two lives that of a great athlete, and in the latter part of his life a man who quite possibly got away with murder. How much was he actually worth at the time of this death? Find out.

The passing of OJ Simpson was met with a lot of inner thinking, to some OJ Simpson is a murder, a man who brutally killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Sadly, throughout the whole ordeal that was “The Trial Of The Century”, many tried to cash in on the spectacle the trial had turned into.



OJ Simpson, who by the end of his not guilty verdict, had lost all of his sponsorships and backing for what he did as a NFL player, actor, and broadcaster, penned a tasteless book called, “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer”, which recounted OJ’s hypothetical description of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.



To a small few Simpson was an innocent man who was persecuted by the media and public opinion long after his date in court. Still his death left behind the question, how much was OJ’s net worth?

How much OJ Simpson was worth?



According to Celebrity Net Worth, OJ Simpson was worth an estimated $3 million at the time of his death. OJ Simpson lost most of his wealth paying off his dream team of lawyers and losing a civil trial filed by the Goldman and Brown families, in which the former NFL star was ordered to pay over $33 million in damages in 1997.



Making those payments and basically being blacklisted from the sports and entertainment world, OJ’s finances took a heavy hit. Although reports indicate that Simpson had not paid the full amount the court ordered him to pay to the families of his alleged victims.



Over the years, Simpson’s financial situation had fluctuated. He had various legal battles, including a 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, for which he served nine years in prison.