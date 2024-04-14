The Pro Football Hall of Fame drew criticism for their position on deceased RB OJ Simpson, and the Buffalo Bills decided to take a completely different stance.

To say that OJ Simpson was a controversial figure would be a massive understatement. A college football, NFL and Buffalo Bills legend as a player, his life off the field made him infamous in society.

His chase in the white Bronco and his trail have been talked about to exhaustion. And while most people seem to agree that the veredict wasn’t what it was supposed to be, he eventually walked free.

Simpson eventually did time for a different crime, and he was pretty much the first celebrity to be ‘canceled’ in entertainment history. The reasons are well-known and not for us to debate right now.

Bills Don’t Commemorate OJ Simpson

That’s why, upon his passing, everybody kept an eye on any person or institution that had ties to the former running back. Some, like the Heisman trophy organization, released a statement, while others, like the Buffalo Bills, didn’t do a single thing to acknowledge his death.

The Hall of Fame, on the other hand, flew their flag at half-staff. They also issued a statement about his football career. Needless to say, some people called them out for it, but Florio believes there wasn’t much that they could do:

“The Buffalo Bills did nothing to commemorate Simpson’s passing. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, in addition to issuing a lengthy statement that didn’t mention his murders, actually lowered its flag to half staff in honor of Simpson,” reported Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

The Hall Of Fame Is In An ‘Odd Place,’ Claims Florio

“The Hall of Fame is a bit of an odd place, frankly. There doesn’t seem to be anyone who can make big decisions without running it by a committee where it would die until well after the moment for action passes. And the Hall of Fame’s convictions seemed to be rooted not in principles but in policies that remain rigid and inflexible, until they suddenly change for no apparent reason,” Florio added.

Florio argues that, on paper, there was no reason not to pay him homage, as they still have their bust and didn’t eject him from the Hall of Fame after all the accusations and his conviction, so why would they act any differently now?

Truth be told, it’s a complicated position, mostly because he was found innocent of what most people are fully convinced he did. Still, with USC, the Bills, and even the league as a whole chosing not to address the situation in any fashion, the Hall of Fame will face severe scrutiny for their decision.