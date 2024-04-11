OJ Simpson's passing revived a long-standing conspiracy theory about how a missed pass by the Buffalo Bills led to the Kardashians becoming what they are nowadays.

OJ Simpson dead: The theory of how a missed play by the Buffalo Bills gave us the Kardashians

Buffalo Bills and NFL legend OJ Simpson has passed away. It didn’t take long before the internet went into a frenzy, which was far from a surprise, all things considered.

For decades, Simpson was a subject of debate and a controversial figure in both the sports and entertainment worlds. In spite of his success as a football player and actor, he’s not precisely remembered because of that.

His controversial trial over the alleged murder of his wife is still one of the most talked-about events to this day. So, on the day of his passing, it became a trending topic all over the world again.

A Theory Blames The 1970 Buffalo Bills For The Kardashians

That’s why internet detectives brought a rather interesting theory back to life. As pointed out in a viral post dating back years, the 1970 Bills and OJ Simpson could be responsible for the Kardashian family’s fame:

“REMINDER: The Buffalo Bills barely lost a game in 1970 by missing on a bad pass for a touchdown. The loss allowed them to get the pick in the draft, where they took O.J. Simpson. O.J. lived in Buffalo where he met his wife Nicole and then allegedly killed her. He then hired Robert Kardashian to be his lawyer. They won the case, making the Kardashian’s somewhat famous. Then Kim drops the sex tape and becomes famous. So basically the 1970 Buffalo Bills are the reason we have to deal with the Kardashian’s today, because if they would have won that one game, they wouldn’t have had the pick they took O.J. with, so he would have never met Nicole, and thus never had the chance to kill her, preventing the entire Kardashian family from ever being even a sliver of a subject in modern culture. Damn you Buffalo Bills. Damn you,” read the post.

The Kardashians are some of the wealthiest and most prominent figures in the entertainment world, and while they have a huge following, others are not so fond of them.

And while there’s still a chance that they could’ve built their fame and wealth someway else, this history is quite interesting, to say the least, not to mention hilarious.