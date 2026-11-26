John Rzeznik, Robby Takac and George Tutuska helped shape the Goo Goo Dolls’ musical legacy. As the band remains a recognizable name in rock, fans may wonder about the ages and stories behind its members.

The Goo Goo Dolls are heading into a special Thanksgiving spotlight as they prepare to perform during the Bills vs. Chiefs halftime show. For them, the occasion carries an extra connection: Buffalo is where their journey began.

Led by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the group has spent decades building a legacy in American rock. George Tutuska, who played drums during the band’s early years, was also part of the lineup that helped establish its original sound.

Their history stretches back to the 1980s, making their upcoming NFL appearance another notable chapter in their story. With them set to bring their music to one of the biggest stages, fans may be curious about the people behind the songs.

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How old is John Rzeznik?

John Rzeznik is 60 years old as of November 24, 2026. The Goo Goo Dolls’ lead singer and guitarist was born on December 5, 1965, in Buffalo, New York. He will turn 61 in December 2026.

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

He he is one of the band’s founding members and the songwriter behind some of its biggest hits. His contribution was particularly important as the group moved away from its original punk-rock sound and developed a more melodic alternative-rock style.

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He wrote “Name”, which became their first major mainstream hit in 1995, and “Iris”, released in 1998 as part of the City of Angels soundtrack. The latter became one of the defining songs of his career and helped establish the band internationally.

How old is Robby Takac?

Robby Takac is 62 years old as of November 24, 2026. The Goo Goo Dolls bassist and vocalist was born on September 30, 1964, in West Seneca, New York. His full name is Robert Carl Takac Jr. and he is one of the original members.

Before becoming widely recognized as the bassist, he also served as one of the lead vocalists during its early years. While Rzeznik gradually became the primary singer and songwriter, he continued contributing vocals, bass and songwriting.

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His distinctive voice can be heard on several Goo Goo Dolls tracks, including “There You Are” and “On the Lie”. He has also been involved in the Buffalo music scene through his own record label, Good Charamel Records, which supports independent artists.

When were the Goo Goo Dolls formed?

The Goo Goo Dolls were formed in 1985 in Buffalo, New York, with John Rzeznik, Robby Takac and George Tutuska as the original members. The trio initially played together under the name Sex Maggots before adopting the name Goo Goo Dolls.

The band started by playing a combination of punk rock and power pop, building a following through local performances. Their early sound was considerably different from the melodic alternative rock that would eventually make them famous across the United States.

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According to AllMusic’s biography of the group, the band’s name came from an advertisement in True Detective magazine. A local club owner had reportedly asked the musicians to come up with a different name, leading them to choose the unusual phrase.

Their first self-titled album was released in 1987, followed by Jed in 1989 and Hold Me Up in 1990. Although those early records helped establish their musical identity, the band did not achieve widespread commercial success until the middle of the decade.

The turning point came with A Boy Named Goo in 1995. Its single “Name” became a major hit, while the 1998 album Dizzy Up the Girl took the group to another level with songs such as “Iris,” “Slide” and “Black Balloon”.

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Why did George Tutuska leave the Goo Goo Dolls?

George Tutuska was fired from the Goo Goo Dolls in 1995 following internal disagreements with John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, including a dispute over songwriting credits and royalty payments.

George Tutuska, John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in 2016 (Source: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation)

He was replaced by drummer Mike Malinin. Tutuska had been part of the group since its early days and recorded drums on the first five studio albums, including A Boy Named Goo.

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However, tensions reportedly grew during the recording process, with disagreements over the finances and creative contributions. He offered his account of the split in a 1999 interview.

He claimed that he became frustrated after discovering that Rzeznik had been receiving songwriting royalties for “Fallin’ Down”, a track from the 1993 album Superstar Car Wash, without sharing the payments with him.

According to Tutuska, the issue involved approximately $600 in royalties and was particularly significant because he believed the band had previously followed an arrangement in which the three members shared earnings.

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In a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, he similarly described the separation as a financial dispute, saying that it had become a matter of trust after nearly a decade working together. A representative for the Goo Goo Dolls denied his allegations at the time.

Rzeznik and Takac, however, presented a different explanation. In the same Rolling Stone article, they said he had lost interest in the band. Rzeznik also described the split as the result of a relationship that had become increasingly difficult to maintain.

Key takeaways

John Rzeznik is 60 years old , having been born on December 5, 1965.

, having been born on December 5, 1965. Robby Takac is 62 years old , having been born on September 30, 1964.

, having been born on September 30, 1964. The Goo Goo Dolls formed in 1985 in Buffalo, New York, originally named Sex Maggots.