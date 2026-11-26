Miranda Lambert is set to perform at the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show, putting the country music star in the spotlight. How old is she, who is her husband, and what are the career milestones behind her success?

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to the spotlight, but her next stage will come with a distinctly different audience. The country music star is set to perform during the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Eagles.

The singer will take center stage at AT&T Stadium on November 26. Her appearance is part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff, making the performance more than just another halftime show.

But who is her beyond the stage? From her beginnings in Texas to becoming one of the most successful women in country music, her story includes years of hard work, major career milestones and an interesting personal life.

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How old is Miranda Lambert?

Miranda Lambert is 43 years old. The country music singer was born on November 10, 1983, in Longview, Texas. She grew up in Lindale, Texas, where her parents encouraged her interest in music from an early age.

Miranda Lambert attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards (Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Her connection to country music started when she was a child. At just 10 years old, she participated in her first country music talent show, and she later performed on Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue, a weekly variety show.

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Her father, Rick Lambert, was also a guitarist and songwriter, which helped shape her musical influences. She learned to play guitar and began writing songs as a teenager, eventually forming her own band, Texas Pride, at 17.

Who is Miranda Lambert’s husband?

Miranda Lambert is married to Brendan McLoughlin, a former New York City Police Department officer. They tied the knot on January 26, 2019, in a private ceremony in Tennessee, after meeting just a few months earlier in New York.

Their first encounter took place in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America. She was there promoting music with her group Pistol Annies, while McLoughlin was working security for the television show.

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She later explained that her bandmates helped bring them together by inviting him to one of their performances. The relationship moved quickly, and she announced their marriage in February 2019 through a Valentine’s Day social media post.

Before marrying him, she had been married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton from 2011 until their divorce in 2015. McLoughlin also has a son from a previous relationship, whom Lambert has spoken about affectionately.

The couple generally keeps their personal life away from the spotlight, although he has occasionally joined her at major music industry events. They also share a creative connection: he co-wrote “Dammit Randy”, a track included on Lambert’s 2024 album Postcards from Texas.

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Who is Miranda Lambert? Her country music career and biggest hits

Miranda Lambert is an American country singer and songwriter who rose to national prominence after competing on the television talent show Nashville Star in 2003. Although she finished third, the exposure helped her secure a recording contract with Sony Music Nashville and launch her professional career.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards (Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Two years later, she released her major-label debut album, Kerosene, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Her early music established the sound that would become her trademark: a mix of traditional country influences, rock elements and emotionally direct storytelling.

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In 2007, she followed her debut with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, an album that further elevated her profile and featured songs such as “Gunpowder & Lead”, “Famous in a Small Town” and its title track.

She continued building her catalog with Revolution (2009), Four the Record (2011) and Platinum (2014). Some of her most recognizable songs came from these projects, including:

“The House That Built Me” (2010): One of her signature emotional ballads, centered on memories, childhood and the meaning of home.

“Heart Like Mine” (2011): A country hit that showcases her rebellious personality and distinctive sound.

“Over You” (2012): A deeply personal song co-written with her then-husband Blake Shelton.

“Mama’s Broken Heart” (2013): An energetic track about dealing with heartbreak and public expectations.

“Automatic” (2014): A nostalgic song reflecting on simpler times and the changes brought by modern life.

“Somethin’ Bad” (2014): A collaboration with Carrie Underwood that brought together two of country music’s biggest female stars.

“Bluebird” (2019): One of the standout tracks from Wildcard, which became another major success in her career.

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Beyond her solo work, she is also a member of Pistol Annies, the country trio she formed with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The group debuted in 2011 with Hell on Heels and became another important part of her musical identity.

What are Miranda Lambert’s biggest career achievements?

Miranda Lambert has built one of the most decorated careers in modern country music, earning recognition from the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association (CMA).

According to the Texas Cultural Trust, her career includes 37 ACM Awards, 14 CMA Awards and three Grammy Awards, making her one of the most successful female artists in the genre. Some of her most significant achievements include:

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Three Grammy Awards: She won her first Grammy in 2011 for “The House That Built Me” in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category. She later won Best Country Album for Platinum (2015) and Wildcard (2021).

Nine consecutive ACM Female Artist of the Year awards: Lambert established a record by winning the category nine years in a row, a remarkable run of recognition from the Academy of Country Music.

Seven consecutive CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards: She dominated the category for seven straight years, becoming one of the defining female voices of her generation.

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Multiple Album of the Year honors: Albums such as Revolution, Four the Record, Platinum and The Weight of These Wings earned major recognition at the ACM Awards, while Platinum also won the CMA Album of the Year award.

Music City Walk of Fame induction: Lambert was inducted into Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame on October 6, 2015, recognizing her impact on country music.

Key takeaways

Miranda Lambert performs at AT&T Stadium on November 26 during the Cowboys vs. Eagles game.

on November 26 during the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Miranda Lambert is 43 years old , having been born on November 10, 1983, in Texas.

, having been born on November 10, 1983, in Texas. Miranda Lambert has won 37 ACM Awards, 14 CMA Awards, and three Grammy Awards.