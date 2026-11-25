The Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers in Inglewood for their Week 12 matchup, but they will have to do so without Davante Adams on the field.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to close the gap on the San Francisco 49ers at the top of the NFC West, and defeating the Green Bay Packers could be key to achieving that goal. Unfortunately for Sean McVay, he will once again have to manage without Davante Adams, who has remained on injured reserve (IR) since Week 6.

The hamstring injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals forced one of the most experienced wide receivers on the roster to miss a significant portion of the season. The Rams’ wide receiver depth chart is now depleted, especially with Puka Nacua also set to miss this matchup.

Adams has more than proven himself to be one of Matthew Stafford’s go-to targets in the passing game. McVay and the rest of the coaching staff need No. 17 back on the field as soon as possible to keep the Rams’ hopes of contending in the division alive.

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How much do the Rams lose without Adams?

Without Davante Adams on the field, the Rams’ passing attack loses its biggest vertical threat and red-zone safety valve. When he was healthy through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, Adams put up 30 catches for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging a career-best 16.0 yards per grab (including a 195-yard explosion against the Giants and 137 yards in Denver).

Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Missing his crisp route-running and ability to stretch the field, forces Matthew Stafford into tighter windows and takes away L.A.’s most reliable chain-mover when defenses load up against the run.

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A depleted WR depth chart for the Rams

The absences of both Adams and Nacua leave the Rams severely depleted in the passing game. Stafford, a battle-tested veteran, will have to turn to other options to make an impact against opposing secondaries, particularly the Packers’ defense in this matchup.

SWR RWR LWR Konata Mumpfield Tutu Atwell CJ Daniels Xavier Smith

Key takeaways

Davante Adams is out since Week 6 with a hamstring injury.

Adams put up 30 catches for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns oh his first six weeks.

oh his first six weeks. Puka Nacua will also be out vs Green Bay Packers.