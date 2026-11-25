After scoring his 987th career goal for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo still trails Lionel Messi in goals scored in 2026.

The race to the 1,000-goal milestone continues in 2026 for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. With the Portuguese star reaching his 987th career goal, anticipation around him breaking that barrier keeps building, even as Messi remains ahead in total goals scored this calendar year.

Ronaldo has netted 30 goals in 2026, while Messi has tallied 41 so far. The biggest separator came at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Argentine ace scored eight times compared to Ronaldo’s three.

Although the Inter Miami star holds the edge in 2026 scoring, Ronaldo remains firmly in the driver’s seat to reach 1,000 career goals before Messi. It is the latest chapter in their iconic rivalry, with both superstars nearing the end of their careers after stepping away from international duty.

Advertisement

The Portuguese superstar could still overtake Messi’s 2026 goal total before the year ends. Messi faces a win-or-go-home Game 2 in Ohio on Friday in Inter Miami’s Round One Best-of-3 MLS Cup Playoffs series against the Columbus Crew, who stunned Miami 3–0 in Game 1. If Inter Miami loses, Messi heads into the offseason, while CR7 will have at least seven more matches to add to his tally.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on.

Breaking down Messi and Ronaldo’s 2026 goal totals

Messi has maintained a pace of 0.84 goals per game while adding 21 assists, whereas Ronaldo has averaged 0.68 goals per appearance, reaching the 30-goal mark for the year and 987 senior career goals after scoring in Al-Nassr’s 2–1 AFC Champions League Elite win over Al Sadd on Nov. 24.

Advertisement

Messi’s 41 goals include 30 for Inter Miami across 37 matches, 26 in MLS play, highlighted by a four-goal outburst against CF Montreal, plus four in cup competitions, and 11 for Argentina in 12 appearances, featuring eight at the World Cup (including a hat trick against Algeria) and three in friendlies.

Ronaldo’s 30-goal haul breaks down into 27 for Al-Nassr in 36 appearances, 24 in the Saudi Pro League, highlighted by an October hat trick against Al-Kholood, plus three in AFC Champions League Elite play, and three for Portugal at the World Cup (two against Uzbekistan and one against Croatia) prior to his international retirement on Nov. 5.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi tallied 41 goals in 2026 compared to 30 for Cristiano Ronaldo.

compared to 30 for Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 987th career goal as he chases the 1,000-goal milestone.

as he chases the 1,000-goal milestone. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s 2–1 win over Al Sadd on Nov. 24.

Advertisement