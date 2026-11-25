U2 will bring their iconic sound to the Packers vs Rams matchup, but their appearance at the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game raises an interesting question about the business behind the halftime show.

The NFL is adding a new chapter to its Thanksgiving tradition, and U2 will be at the center of it. The Irish rock legends are set to perform at halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup on Wednesday, November 25.

The event will stream live on Netflix, bringing the band to a global audience. The performance also arrives at a major moment for U2, which is celebrating 50 years since its formation in Dublin in 1976.

Nearly 25 years after its memorable Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show, the band is returning to the NFL stage for another high-profile occasion. With a historic game, the event carries significance well beyond the football field.

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Did U2 get paid for performing at Packers vs. Rams?

The NFL has traditionally not paid artists a performance fee for the Super Bowl halftime show, and the same approach applies to artists like U2 performing at special halftime events such as this one.

Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, The Edge, Scott Greenstein and Adam Clayton of U2 (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Artists generally do not receive a conventional appearance fee for those performances, but the league covers production expenses, including costs associated with the performers, their crews and entourages.

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This means that not receiving a direct paycheck does not necessarily mean an artist has to finance the entire production independently. However, there is no public confirmation that U2’s Thanksgiving Eve agreement.

There is also a significant commercial incentive beyond an appearance fee. According to the NFL’s announcement, the Packers-Rams broadcast will be available to Netflix subscribers in more than 200 countries, giving U2 an opportunity to reach audiences around the world.

That exposure could translate into increased music streams, album sales and interest in future concerts, particularly as the band celebrates its 50th anniversary and prepares to release its new album, Carnaval De Luz, on November 13.

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