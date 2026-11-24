The Detroit Red Wings have already dealt Dylan Larkin, though finding a deal for Simon Edvinsson remains difficult with the Nashville Predators, per a report.

One of the biggest concerns looming over the Detroit Red Wings was captain Dylan Larkin, whose agent revealed that the Montreal Canadiens were always an option. Now that Larkin has been dealt to Montreal, restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson remains Detroit’s top trade chip, though moving the young defenseman has proven to be a complicated task.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Nashville Predators remain the frontrunners to land Edvinsson, though fitting the Swedish blueliner onto Nashville’s roster has been easier said than done with the Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline fast approaching.

While Edvinsson has reportedly taken a firm stance on his contract demands, league-wide attention now shifts to how Detroit will finalize a framework with Nashville. With the Predators sitting in reported pole position, getting a deal across the finish line appears to be a matter of when, not if.

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As the clock ticks down on his eligibility for the remainder of the NHL season, pressure is mounting to see how Edvinsson’s standoff resolves, and whether he will ultimately suit up for a new club.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Edvinsson’s potential impact in Nashville

Edvinsson would immediately strengthen Andrew Brunette’s top four, adding a 6-foot-6, mobile two-way defenseman capable of eating heavy minutes against top Central Division lines. His reach and clean zone exits would reinforce an already stingy Predators defense while easing the workload on aging veterans Roman Josi and Brady Skjei.

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Because Nashville already carries a surplus of left-shot blueliners, acquiring Edvinsson would likely push GM Chris MacFarland to move a defenseman like Nicolas Hague or pending UFA Nick Perbix. Swapping a stay-at-home defender for Edvinsson’s transition speed would give Nashville better puck-moving balance across all three pairs.

Long term, the 23-year-old solves Nashville’s biggest need by providing a true top-pairing successor to Josi. Locking in a prime-age cornerstone defenseman aligns with younger roster pieces like Shane Wright, Mavrik Bourque, and Nils Hoglander, keeping the Predators’ competitive window open well into the next decade.

Key takeaways

The Nashville Predators remain frontrunners to land defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Elliotte Friedman reported.

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Fitting Edvinsson onto Nashville’s roster has been easier said than done, Friedman reported.

Simon Edvinsson faces a Dec. 1 restricted free agent signing deadline.