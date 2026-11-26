The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing a rock twist to the Bills vs. Chiefs Thanksgiving matchup, but their highly anticipated halftime performance has sparked curiosity about what goes on behind the scenes of the NFL’s holiday spectacle.

The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing a hometown rock soundtrack to one of the NFL’s biggest holiday matchups, as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. With the band set to perform at Highmark Stadium, the game promises a special moment for Bills Mafia and music fans alike.

Led by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the Buffalo-born group will take the stage on the Bills Legends Deck during the nationally televised game. The performance, presented by M&T Bank, will feature a stadium-wide light show, with fans receiving PixMob bracelets to help create a synchronized visual experience.

But as excitement builds around the Thanksgiving concert, another question is drawing attention: Is the band receiving a paycheck for performing? With major NFL performances attracting millions of viewers, the financial side of these musical appearances has become a topic of curiosity.

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Will the Goo Goo Dolls earn money for their halftime performance?

The Goo Goo Dolls’ exact compensation for their Bills vs. Chiefs Thanksgiving halftime performance has not been publicly disclosed. However, a report from Pro Football Network on the NFL’s 2025 Thanksgiving shows stated that the artists were not paid for their performances.

John Rzeznik and Robert Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

That suggests the band may also be appearing without a traditional artist appearance fee, although their specific contract has not been confirmed. The arrangement is different from a traditional concert, where artists generally earn a negotiated performance fee.

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The Buffalo Bills announced on October 30 that the hometown rock band would headline the Thanksgiving halftime show at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on November 26. The performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck.

NFL halftime shows can offer major exposure to a national audience, and artists may also see increased interest in their music after appearing during a high-profile game. For a Buffalo-born band with decades of history in the city, the Thanksgiving performance also carries a special hometown connection.

Key takeaways

The Goo Goo Dolls perform at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

for Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The Goo Goo Dolls’ exact compensation is undisclosed, as NFL Thanksgiving performers typically receive no fee .

. The Buffalo Bills announced the November 26 halftime show on October 30.