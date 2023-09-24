How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise. The home team wants to win the first game at home. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Raiders could do nothing to avoid losing in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills in what was a crushing 10-38 loss. So far their record is 1-1.

The Steelers were able to put their Week 1 loss against the 49ers by 7-30 behind them with what was a recent victory at home against the Cleveland Browns by 26-22.

When will Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise. Both teams do not want to fall into a losing record today but that is almost inevitable.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise on Sunday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN