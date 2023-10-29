How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ running game has been one of their strengths this season. Najee Harris has rushed for 300 yards and one touchdowns, while Jaylen Warren has added 156 yards and one touchdowns. The Steelers will need to establish the run game early in order to open up their passing game.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars online free in the US on Fubo]

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a 2-week winning streak, they won last week against the Los Angeles Rams 24-17 for the second straight win since Week 5 when they won against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are likely to make the playoffs with Kenny Pickett.

Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t lost a game since Week 3, they won the last four weeks against the Falcons, Bills, Colts and last week against the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on the road. So far the Jaguars have a winning record of 5-2.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 29 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars’ running game has been inconsistent this season, but they have a talented running back in Travis Etienne Jr. Etienne has rushed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The Jaguars will need to get Etienne involved in the passing game as well in order to keep the Steelers’ defense off balance.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguarswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.