Just five years ago, most people agreed that Bill Belichick was the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Now, some people put an asterisk next to six of those eight Super Bowl rings.

Belichick has struggled to find any sort of success since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots. Some fans and analysts blame him for running him out of town, and with just one playoff appearance ever since, time might be running out for him.

Multiple reports state that the Patriots are ready to move on from him at the end of the season. And while there should be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring his services, he’s been tangled up with a move to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With that in mind, lifelong NFL insider Peter King took some time to explain just why it would make the most sense for the legendary coach to take his talents to SoFi Stadium.

Peter King Says Belichick Needs To Choose The Chargers

“If Bill Belichick wants to break Don Shula’s record, and I really think that he does, he’s gonna have to do it in, pick a town,” King said on the God Bless Football Podcast. “If I were him, I’d pick the Chargers because you got a quarterback.”

Simply put, the Chargers would give Belichick the strongest chance to get the 15 wins he needs to pass Don Shula in the all-time wins list. He’s not getting any younger, and there might not be a lot of time to build a team from scratch:

“If you look at what the Chargers have that Bill Belichick would want, this is a guy who’s gonna be 72 years old next opening day,” King said. “He’s got to think mentally, ‘Look, I don’t know how much longer I have.’ If you leave New England, you need 15 wins, you’ve got to think that he could do enough with some good pieces on defense and with Justin Herbert to win 15 games in two years.”

It’ll be odd to see Belichick coaching another team. But he’s more than definitely earned the benefit of the doubt and an opportunity to pursue his place in the history books.