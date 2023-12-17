According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots are ready to cut ties with Bill Belichick after more than two decades in charge of the team. Apparently, Robert Kraft made up his mind after the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

The season has been a disaster in Foxboro. People are blaming Belichick for ‘breaking’ Mac Jones, and the team’s unimpressive roster, lack of player development, and questionable scouting decisions also point at him.

Then again, as much as Belichick is to blame for the state of the team, no one can take anything away from him and everything he’s accomplished in the National Football League.

That’s why it’s just a matter of time before a team reaches out to the Patriots to inquire about his availability, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him draw plenty of interest as a free agent if the Patriots were to fire him. But which teams make the most sense? Let’s break it down.

3 Potential Landing Spots For Belichick

3. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a new owner. They also have a lot of cap space and draft capital to revamp their team and start competing with other NFC powerhouses once and for all. They could look to make a big splash in the offseason, and that could include a new coach.

Ron Rivera has failed to establish his defensive expertise in Maryland. And while Eric Bieniemy should be the next in line, perhaps he would be willing to cooperate and work under another future Hall of Famer at coach.

The only issue with this is that new owner Josh Harris wants to have a ‘hands-on’ approach to his team’s decision-making. Belichick is a lone wolf who doesn’t like to ask for permission or consult his decisions with anybody, and he might not be given that much power here.

2. New Orleans Saints

Likewise, the New Orleans Saints might not want to give Bill Belichick GM and HC responsibilities. Then again, they found their most success with a guy who used a similar approach: Sean Payton.

Like Payton, Belichick always builds his team defense-first and is a hard-nosed, old-school, tough-love kind of guy. That didn’t grant him a lot of success in the final stage of his career, but the Saints could be tempted to give him a shot to try and revive their mystique.

The Saints play in the weakest division in football, and Belichick is also familiar with that situation after dominating the ever-struggling AFC East for two decades before it became good.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been deemed a potential destination for Belichick for quite a while now. And now that they’ve fired both GM Tom Telesco and HC Brandon Staley, it only makes more sense.

The Chargers have elite players on both sides of the field, but they’ve failed to get over the hump for quite a while now. Perhaps all they need is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

The thing that makes this all the more appealing for Belichick is the fact that he could likely be in control of every decision, both minor and major, without being questioned. The only thing he loves more than winning is undeniable full authority, and if you add an elite young QB to the mix, he won’t be able to say no.