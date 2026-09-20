Is Jalen McMillan playing today for Bucs vs Browns in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, hoping to see Jalen McMillan spend as much time as possible on the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their 2026 NFL season off to a rough start, so they will look to bounce back as quickly as possible in Week 2. The NFL’s official website listed Jalen McMillan as questionable for this game, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver could see some playing time, although he is not expected to play full-time.

McMillan is one of Baker Mayfield’s primary targets in the passing game, although the quarterback has other options at his disposal. Both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are key alternatives in the Bucs’ passing attack.

Todd Bowles’ team began its season with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will need to bounce back as quickly as possible to avoid falling to 0-2 this early in the season. If McMillan is able to show that he is healthy, it would be a boost for Tampa Bay’s offense.

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McMillan’s knee is the issue

Jalen McMillan has been sidelined with a knee strain sustained early in training camp that kept him completely out of Tampa Bay’s season opener. While he was a full participant in practice all week and got tagged as questionable heading into Week 2 against Cleveland, the Bucs’ medical staff is taking a super cautious approach with his return.

Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes part in a drill during training camp.

Mayfield has his targets covered

With McMillan out in the season opener, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. stepped up seamlessly to show why they remain Baker Mayfield’s most trusted high-end weapons in the passing game. Godwin was a reliable safety valve all afternoon, hauling in 8 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, while Egbuka proved why he’s a premier playmaker by racking up 92 receiving yards and a score of his own on 6 catches.

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They controlled the tempo against Cincinnati’s secondary from start to finish, proving that as long as they are on the field, Mayfield’s primary reads and top-tier explosive options are in complete, steady hands.

What’s ahead for the Bucs?

Looking past their Week 2 matchup against Cleveland Browns, the Bucs are gearing up for a tough three-game stretch that keeps them tested on both fronts. They stay at home for back-to-back games against NFC North contenders—hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 4—before hitting the road in Week 5 for a prime-time style clash against Dallas Cowboys. It’s a heavy-duty run that should really push Tampa Bay’s limits early in the season.