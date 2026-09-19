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Club America vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9

Club America face Chivas in the Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Brian Rodriguez of Club America and Angel Sepulveda of Chivas.
© Maria Lysaker /Simon Barber /Getty ImagesBrian Rodriguez of Club America and Angel Sepulveda of Chivas.

Club America face Chivas in the most important match of the Liga MX 2026 Apertura regular season, as another edition of the Clasico Nacional takes place at Estadio Azteca.

Both Chivas and America are fighting for the Liga MX lead, making this matchup even more important in the race to determine the top team in Mexican soccer. Chivas have left their shaky start behind and are once again showing the solidity and dynamism that have characterized Gabriel Milito’s tenure, as they look to maintain their perfect run against America.

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On the other hand, America have lost the momentum that had fans excited at the start of Guillermo Almada’s tenure. The Aguilas are coming off three consecutive defeats, including their recent Leagues Cup results, and Almada has already suffered a loss against Cruz Azul. Tonight could be a decisive moment in his relationship with one of the country’s most demanding fan bases.

Referee for Club America vs Chivas

For the Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9 clash between Club America and Chivas, Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez will be the referee.

  • Referee: Victor Alfonso Caceres Hernandez
  • Assistant referee 1: Alberto Morin Mendez
  • Assistant referee 2: Jose Ibrahim Martinez Chavarria
  • Fourth official: Guillermo Pacheco Larios

Start time and how to watch

Club America vs Chivas will get underway at 11:15 PM ET (PT:8:15 PM)

Watch this Liga MX Apertura match between Club America and Chivas live in the USA on TUDN USA, Univision and ViX.

Club America and Chivas clash in the Clasico Nacional

Welcome to our live blog for the Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9 clash!

Club America face Chivas at Estadio Azteca as both teams battle for the Liga MX lead.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates from the Clasico Nacional.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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