Club America vs Chivas LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9

Club America face Chivas in the Liga MX 2026 Apertura Matchday 9. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Club America face Chivas in the most important match of the Liga MX 2026 Apertura regular season, as another edition of the Clasico Nacional takes place at Estadio Azteca.

Both Chivas and America are fighting for the Liga MX lead, making this matchup even more important in the race to determine the top team in Mexican soccer. Chivas have left their shaky start behind and are once again showing the solidity and dynamism that have characterized Gabriel Milito’s tenure, as they look to maintain their perfect run against America.

On the other hand, America have lost the momentum that had fans excited at the start of Guillermo Almada’s tenure. The Aguilas are coming off three consecutive defeats, including their recent Leagues Cup results, and Almada has already suffered a loss against Cruz Azul. Tonight could be a decisive moment in his relationship with one of the country’s most demanding fan bases.