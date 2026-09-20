NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger all but surrenders to Rays, yet drops World Series warning

With the AL East division falling out of reach for the New York Yankees, Cody Bellinger delivered a strong message that served as a warning to the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of MLB heading into the postseason.

The New York Yankees lost the second game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 5-3. The fact that the loss came on the heels of Aaron Boone keeping Yankees fans concerned about Aaron Judge ahead of the MLB Postseason didn’t help. The fact that it widened the Tampa Bay Rays‘ lead over the Pinstripers for first place in the AL East wasn’t great, either. Still, Cody Bellinger believes in his team.

Apparently, not enough to be convinced that the Yankees may still make it a pennant race with the Rays and come away on top, but he sure is confident that once the postseason arrives, the Bronx Bombers can turn it up a notch. And who knows? Why not win the World Series?

It’s happened before, and the Yankees have already received a good omen from the New York Giants and New York Jets. The signs may be out there. In case they aren’t clear enough, Bellinger’s latest statement might help out even more. The Rays, and frankly, the entire MLB landscape, have been put on notice.

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“Yeah, I mean, [the Rays] are playing tremendous baseball. It’s tough to climb up in the standings if they keep winning. Mathematically pretty tough, we have got to keep on rolling,” Bellinger said postgame, via YES Network. “Obviously, the goal is win the division, rest your guys, get those extra off days, that’s always goal No. 1. Ultimately, World Series champions have come out of the Wild Card.”

Cody Bellinger discusses A.L. East division and team's mentality in the final stretch. pic.twitter.com/fb5kM4LeSc — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 20, 2026

Decisive Rays-Yankees series

Although Bellinger’s admission after the defeat in Phoenix sounded almost like the Yankees were waving the white flag in the pennant race against the Rays, there is still some baseball left to play, and a couple of very meaningful games on the horizon. New York and Tampa Bay will meet for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 22-24, with a doubleheader on Sept. 22) that could very well decide who wins the American League East division.

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If the Boston Red Sox can get a win in the rubber match against the Rays while the Yankees secure the series against the D-Backs, then a sweep by New York against Tampa Bay would put both teams at even-Stevens. A sweep is the only way for the Yankees to get the tiebreaker over the Rays, as they are currently down 3-6 in the season’s head-to-head.

Another Rays win over the Pinstripers will clinch the tiebreaker for them. It’s a tough ask for New York, but not impossible. Obviously, without Judge, the climb is only steeper, but it may be perfect timing for a new miracle in the Bronx.

NY Yankees and TB Rays’ remaining schedule

Games left NY Yankees TB Rays One game vs Arizona D-Backs Boston Red Sox Four games vs TB Rays NY Yankees Three games vs Baltimore Orioles Philadelphia Phillies

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