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Is Brock Bowers playing today for Raiders vs Chargers in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Brock Bowers is one of the most elite tight ends in the NFL, but his status in the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers is not positive.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesBrock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) face a tough divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1). For the silver-and-black, it is very likely that their star tight end Brock Bowers is not suiting up for the game.

Bowers is labeled as doubtful for this game, but reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network state that Bowers is not expected to play vs. Chargers. Bowers is still recovering from a minor knee procedure.

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However, Rapoport also reported that Bowers “should be good to go” for Week 3 when the Raiders face the New Orleans Saints. Bowers is one of the most elite tight ends in the NFL, so for the Raiders, they need him back as soon as possible.

Who is Bowers replacement?

Michael Mayer is the primary replacement for Las Vegas Raiders’ TE1 spot. Mayer is a good, reliable veteran. Tight ends Ian Thomas and Jalen Myarick are also available on the roster, but they are more blocking tight ends.

Mayer caught six passes on seven targets during the Raiders’ win in Week 1 over the Miami Dolphins. He was very involved. He might not be Bowers, but he is a very serviceable tight end to have.

See also

Is Ladd McConkey playing today for Chargers vs Raiders in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Raiders rely on TEs as WR room is thin

The Raiders might have one of the best tight end rooms in the NFL but that’s not the case for the wide receivers. Hence, the playbook has plenty of schemes designed for the tight end to thrive, as the wideouts are not close to being stars. These are the WRs for the Raiders:

  • Tre Tucker
  • Jalen Nailor
  • Jack Bech
  • Cody White
  • Malik Benson
  • Dareke Young
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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