NY Giants’ Malik Nabers confirms injury update ahead of Week 2 game vs Rams

Malik Nabers confirms he will play against the Rams while revealing how he really feels after his Giants return.

Malik Nabers is ready to play again for the New York Giants, but the star wide receiver admitted that he is still working his way back to his best form. After making his long-awaited return from a torn ACL in Week 1, Nabers revealed that his body responded well to his first extended game action, despite some soreness afterward.

Nabers caught six passes for 69 yards in the Giants’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, playing 36 of a possible 69 offensive snaps in his first game since suffering the serious knee injury. He is now preparing for another challenge against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, with the Giants hoping to build on their opening-week victory.

When asked directly whether there was any need to ask if he would play against Los Angeles, Nabers gave a simple answer: no. However, he also acknowledged that there is still plenty of work to do before he feels completely like himself again.

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Is Malik Nabers playing against the Rams?

Nabers made it clear that he expects to be on the field Monday night, while explaining that his preparation has remained largely the same despite the uncertainty surrounding his Week 1 availability now being gone. The receiver continues to communicate with the trainers, monitor how his body feels and take as many practice reps as possible.

Asked how he felt after playing that many snaps for the first time since his injury, Nabers admitted that he was sore but said the discomfort was manageable. He also indicated that knowing he is playing this week has not changed his approach, with his focus remaining on getting ready for the game. “A little sore, but manageable.”

Nabers’ comments are encouraging for the Giants because he came through his first game without an obvious setback. He also believes there is another level to his performance as he becomes more comfortable playing football again, particularly after spending nearly a full year recovering and preparing for his return.

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The biggest revelation, however, came when Nabers evaluated his own performance against Dallas. Rather than declaring himself completely back, the young receiver was blunt about where he currently stands. “I’m rusty.” Malik explained why he felt that way. “Slipping, falling, pretty much it.”

That self-assessment could be important heading into the Rams matchup. Nabers already showed he can contribute immediately after a major knee injury, but Monday could give him another opportunity to regain the explosiveness and instincts that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous young receivers before the injury.

For the Giants, having Nabers available against the Rams is a major part of their offensive plan. With another game under his belt, the expectation will be to see whether he can take another step toward the version of himself that New York knows can change a game.