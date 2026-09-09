Baker Mayfield claims he knew nothing about contract negotiations before $165 million deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield clarified that he did not know about contract extension negotiations until the deal was finalized.

Baker Mayfield has agreed to a three-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth an estimated $165 million, keeping him under contract through the 2029 NFL season as they prepare for the upcoming campaign, aiming to give their best.

Adding a humorous note to the situation, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a funny quote from Mayfield regarding the negotiations via X, formerly Twitter. “Apparently, they engaged in talks last week that I did not know about,” Mayfield stated during his press conference.

Now that Mayfield has secured his continuity with the Buccaneers through the 2029 season, the focus officially shifts back to returning to the playoffs. The Buccaneers missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2019 due to a late-season slump that allowed the Carolina Panthers to claim the division title. With Mayfield under a new contract and fully recovered, Tampa Bay is expected to return to the top of the NFC South.

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What Mayfield has delivered

Since replacing Tom Brady in 2023 on a one-year prove-it deal, Mayfield has thrown for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns, won two division titles, and earned two consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

“Apparently they engaged in talks last week that I did not know about.”



This is extremely cool. Baker Mayfield talking about how his extension secretly got done. pic.twitter.com/jsSIZMWgK7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2026

Mayfield, who was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by Cleveland, earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons in Tampa while guiding the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South titles.

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He experienced an up-and-down 2025 campaign marked by multiple injuries, but returns in 2026 motivated him to help Tampa Bay qualify for the playoffs. He was an MVP candidate during the first half of last season when the team started 6-2, but he struggled with injuries and saw his performance dip.

Expecting a strong start

The 2026 NFL season will begin with a trip to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. The Buccaneers have another AFC North road trip to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens. They will face Cincinnati’s division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, at Raymond James Stadium, hoping to start in the best possible way.