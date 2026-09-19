With the New York Mets already turning their focus toward next season, franchise icon Carlos Beltrán addressed speculation regarding the team's managerial opening.

The New York Mets fan base is eager to turn the page on a disappointing regular season. As speculation mounts over who will take the reins in Queens next year, franchise legend Carlos Beltran was asked about his interest in stepping into the managerial vacancy.

“Being a manager in Major League Baseball is a huge commitment, very huge commitment,” Beltran told reporters. “I’m not saying that I’m not willing to take that commitment, but right now, at the position where I am today in life, I love to be a dad. I love to be a husband. I love to be involved in the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico. Being a manager, you would not be able to do that full-time.”

Beltran’s comments signal that his current priorities lie outside the dugout, leaving the door open for other potential candidates as the Mets evaluate their managerial options for 2027.

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In the meantime, the Mets are fighting to avoid a last-place finish in the NL East during the final stretch of the 2026 season, encouraged slightly by positive medical updates regarding outfielder Jared Young.

Carlos Beltran, General Manager for Team Puerto Rico looks on.

Reported candidates in the mix for managerial job

Even with Beltran occasionally linked to the opening, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and team leadership are casting a wide net to find the right fit for the franchise.

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Several high-profile candidates have emerged in national reporting:

Alex Cora: Frequently cited by MLB insiders as a primary target if he becomes available.

Albert Pujols: The future Hall of Famer has been widely reported as a candidate ownership and David Stearns are eager to speak with.

David Ross: The former Chicago Cubs manager publicly stated on ESPN that he would be interested in interviewing for the position.

Rocco Baldelli: The former Minnesota Twins skipper has been identified by national reporters as an experienced candidate who could provide stability.

Don Mattingly / Rob Thomson: Veteran names linked speculatively depending on how managerial openings unfold across the league this offseason.

With only a week remaining in the regular season, the Mets face a crucial offseason as they look to reshape their leadership and position the franchise for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.