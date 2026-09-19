Puka Nacua injury update: What’s WR status for Rams vs NY Giants in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season?

Puka Nacua is now a questionable pregame decision for Rams vs Giants after a new hip and groin injury update.

Puka Nacua’s status for the Los Angeles Rams’ Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants is now up in the air after the star wide receiver was officially listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Nacua did not practice Saturday for the second consecutive day, creating another concern for a Rams offense that could badly use him after a disappointing season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver was able to practice Thursday, but something changed afterward.

Head coach Sean McVay explained that Nacua experienced some soreness in his groin after Thursday’s practice. McVay said the current issue is separate from the psoas injury that forced Nacua to miss time during training camp, but the Rams are being cautious with one of their most important offensive players.

Advertisement

Will Puka Nacua play for Rams vs NY Giants?

Sean McVay said Puka Nacua felt good during Thursday’s practice but did not feel completely like himself when trying to open up and reach full speed. That prompted the Rams to take a cautious approach, with Nacua sitting out both Friday and Saturday’s practices.

The Rams coach has not ruled Nacua out for Monday night, meaning the star receiver’s status could ultimately be decided shortly before kickoff. McVay specifically said whether Nacua plays remains to be determined, making him a likely pregame decision for the Giants matchup.

Nacua’s availability would be particularly important for Matthew Stafford and the Rams after he led Los Angeles with five catches for 74 yards in the season-opening 27-7 loss to the 49ers. If he cannot play or is limited, Davante Adams and the rest of the Rams’ receiving corps would have to absorb a larger workload against New York.

Advertisement

For now, there is no indication that Nacua has suffered a major injury or that the issue is connected to his previous preseason problem. The Rams are simply being careful with the star receiver, but his consecutive missed practices mean Monday night’s pregame warmups could ultimately determine whether he takes the field against the Giants.