Is Jeremiyah Love playing today for Cardinals vs Chargers in 2026 NFL Week 1?

Jeremiyah Love is one of the Arizona Cardinals’ biggest bets for the 2026 NFL season, as they will open their campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

The Arizona Cardinals begin their 2026 NFL season campaign in Week 1 with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers, with the biggest question mark surrounding their backfield. According to the official NFL website, Jeremiyah Love is listed as questionable. However, a recent report from ESPN’s Ian Rapoport has given fans hope that he could be on the field at SoFi Stadium.

“Rookie RB Jeremiyah Love, questionable with an ankle sprain, is expected to play,“ the insider revealed on X. Love is Jacoby Brissett’s primary weapon in the ground game, making his presence crucial.

What other options does Mike LaFleur have on the depth chart behind Jeremiyah Love? First up as the primary alternative is Tyler Allgeier, while a little further down the depth chart is Bam Knight.

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Jeremiyah Love’s preseason numbers

Selected out of Notre Dame with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love had a brief but eye-catching preseason debut for the Cardinals. He only suited up for the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, putting up solid numbers with 11 carries for 58 rushing yards plus 3 receptions for 15 yards (73 total yards from scrimmage).

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals runs against Hezekiah Masses #35 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

After suffering a minor ankle tweak late in that contest, the coaching staff decided to play it safe and hold him out for the rest of the summer, meaning he didn’t log any snaps against either the Dallas Cowboys or the Green Bay Packers.

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A difficult start to the season for the Cardinals

Many times, having a great season also depends on having a schedule that is as favorable as possible. The Cardinals, who will look to establish themselves in the NFC West, have one of the toughest starts to the season they could have been given.