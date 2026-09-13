Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Jaguars in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The Cleveland Browns will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars without Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Find out why he won't take the field.

The Cleveland Browns will begin the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but one of the most anticipated storylines surrounding the team will not involve Shedeur Sanders taking the field. The second-year quarterback will begin the season as Cleveland’s backup after head coach Todd Monken chose Deshaun Watson as his QB1 for Week 1.

The decision came after one of the most closely watched quarterback competitions of the offseason. Sanders and Watson battled throughout training camp and the preseason for the starting job, with Sanders generating significant attention after showing flashes that made the decision much more difficult for Cleveland’s new coaching staff. In the end, however, Monken opted for the veteran and gave Watson the opportunity to lead the Browns into the regular season.

That means Sanders will have to wait for his next opportunity, despite the strong interest surrounding his development. Watson will get the start against Jacksonville, while Cleveland will evaluate whether the veteran can provide the consistency and production necessary to keep the job. For Sanders, the season opener becomes another chance to watch and prepare while waiting for an opening that could arrive sooner than expected.

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When will Shedeur Sanders play for Browns?

There is already significant speculation that Shedeur Sanders could get his opportunity relatively early in the season if Deshaun Watson struggles. Multiple reports, including one from NFL insider Adam Schefter, have indicated that Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers at home could become a potential turning point for the Browns’ quarterback situation if Watson fails to perform well in Cleveland’s first two road games against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.

That scenario would put considerable pressure on Watson from the beginning of the season. The Browns are opening with two road games, giving the veteran an immediate opportunity to prove that Monken made the right decision by selecting him over Sanders. If the offense struggles badly in those games, Cleveland could be forced to reconsider its quarterback plan before the season moves too far forward.

For Sanders, that makes Week 3 against Carolina a particularly important date to watch. Nothing guarantees that he will become the starter by then, but the possibility gives him a clear path back into the competition. If Watson struggles against the Jaguars and Buccaneers, the Browns could turn to Sanders at home against the Panthers and finally give the young quarterback his chance to show what he can do in a regular-season game.