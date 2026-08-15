Mike LaFleur provides significant injury update on Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love, one of Mike LaFleur’s biggest bets, suffered an ankle injury during the Arizona Cardinals’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Arizona Cardinals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game for both teams came at a cost, as Jeremiyah Love suffered an ankle injury. Despite the rookie running back remaining in good spirits, Mike LaFleur made it clear that the plan is to keep him out for the entire week and allow him to recover.

“He came in yesterday a little bit more sore than he left. He was in great spirits even yesterday… but we’ll keep him out this week as we just let it heal,” the head coach said during his press conference. “So, a little bit more sore than what we were anticipating.”

On August 22, the Cardinals will host the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in the Week 2 preseason matchup. It will be a matter of seeing how Love ultimately recovers to determine his availability for this game.

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Love’s big Preseason debut in Arizona

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-14 preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeremiyah Love delivered an impressive opening performance. Love finished with 11 carries for 58 yards while adding three receptions for 14 yards, displaying the versatility that could make him an important piece of the offense.

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals picks up a first down.

His dynamic dual-threat ability out of the backfield provided a strong first look at how his playmaking skill set fits into Arizona’s dynamic system. “The whole day, I was trying to get the right mindset,” Love said after the game. “I was just happy and excited to go out there with my guys. This time in shoulder pads and uniform, while representing the Cardinals.”

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The Cardinals’ interesting backfield

Love was selected with the third overall pick in the most recent draft to become Arizona’s primary rushing weapon, whether the quarterback is Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck. However, several other high-caliber names round out this running back room.

Tyler Allgeier

James Conner

Trey Benson

Corey Kiner

Bam Knight

Evan Hull

What’s next for Arizona?

The Arizona Cardinals will return home to host America’s Team for their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, August 22 at State Farm Stadium. They will then close out their exhibition schedule on the road in Week 3, traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Friday, August 28.